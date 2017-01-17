Massena trying to set new snowman building record a " again
Massena will be making another attempt at a snowman-building record during this year's Lake St. Lawrence Winter Chill. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Massena Central High School and will be Massena's second attempt at breaking the record for building snowmen.
