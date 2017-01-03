Marine Corps deploys first F-35 squadron to Japan: 'A true force multiplier'
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 deployed Monday from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, for MCAS Iwakuni, Japan . The impending arrival of the aircraft, which are part of a $400 billion project, thrilled officials at 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|20 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|20 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|21 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|21 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Russian Ainu
|22
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Russian Ainu
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC