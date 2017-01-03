Marine Corps deploys first F-35 squad...

Marine Corps deploys first F-35 squadron to Japan: 'A true force multiplier'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 deployed Monday from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, for MCAS Iwakuni, Japan . The impending arrival of the aircraft, which are part of a $400 billion project, thrilled officials at 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 21 hr Strong Wakamoto 8
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 21 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Russian Ainu 22
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Tue Russian Ainu 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC