Low-lying Micronesia hopes Trump reconsiders his stand on climate change
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., December 17, 2016. The Pacific island state of Micronesia hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump changes his view on climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that global warming poses the biggest threat to low-lying island countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
