Low-lying Micronesia hopes Trump reco...

Low-lying Micronesia hopes Trump reconsiders his stand on climate change

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., December 17, 2016. The Pacific island state of Micronesia hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump changes his view on climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that global warming poses the biggest threat to low-lying island countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 6 hr Russian Ainu 29
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 9 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 6
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 9 hr Ainu 17
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 9 hr Ainu 12
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 9 hr Ainu 19
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 10 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 10 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC