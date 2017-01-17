Lion mauls two handlers in Japan

Lion mauls two handlers in Japan

Jan 23

Jan 23 A lion attacked and severely injured two handlers working for a Japanese company that provides animals for the entertainment industry, media reported on Monday. The 10-year-old male was chained in a cage, being groomed for a scheduled shoot when the animal suddenly turned aggressive, according to police cited in the reports.

