Lion mauls two handlers in Japan
The two caretakers had their face, head and legs bitten while they were bathing a lion owned by a company that rears animals for television productions and film projects. CHIBA, Japan: Two caretakers at an 'animal production' company in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, were attacked and severely injured by a lion used for filming on Monday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|12 hr
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Sat
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|Sat
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC