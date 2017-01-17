Lion mauls two handlers in Japan

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The two caretakers had their face, head and legs bitten while they were bathing a lion owned by a company that rears animals for television productions and film projects. CHIBA, Japan: Two caretakers at an 'animal production' company in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, were attacked and severely injured by a lion used for filming on Monday .

