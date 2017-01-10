Learning to bow: Japan reluctantly opens door to foreign housemaids
In a Japanese-style apartment, Maria Del Bago learns how to properly bow, clean traditional tatami floor-matting and decipher instructions for a high-tech toilet. Del Bago, a 37-year-old computer science graduate who previously worked as a housekeeper for an Arab family, is one of 26 experienced cleaners selected by staffing company Pasona Group Inc. to undergo more than 400 hours of language and skills training in the Philippine capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|22
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC