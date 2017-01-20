LATEST: Japan court holds 'picture pi...

LATEST: Japan court holds 'picture pincher' in remand

A Japanese court has ordered the detention for 10 days of a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official accused of stealing three paintings from a hotel in Japan, according to a Foreign Ministry source. Suphat Saguandeekul, deputy director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property , was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the paintings worth about 15,000 from a hotel in Kyoto.

