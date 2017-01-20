LATEST: Japan court holds 'picture pincher' in remand
A Japanese court has ordered the detention for 10 days of a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official accused of stealing three paintings from a hotel in Japan, according to a Foreign Ministry source. Suphat Saguandeekul, deputy director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property , was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the paintings worth about 15,000 from a hotel in Kyoto.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|2 hr
|okimar
|13
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|3 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|22
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|15 hr
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
