Labor office summons Kansai Electric chief in wake of overwork-related suicide

Labor authorities have summoned the president of Kansai Electric Power Co. to issue guidance following the overwork-related suicide of a "managerial" employee despite government efforts to rein in excessive working hours, informed sources said Sunday.

