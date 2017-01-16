Labor office summons Kansai Electric chief in wake of overwork-related suicide
Labor authorities have summoned the president of Kansai Electric Power Co. to issue guidance following the overwork-related suicide of a "managerial" employee despite government efforts to rein in excessive working hours, informed sources said Sunday.
