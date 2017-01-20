Kyoto specializes in authentic Japanese cuisine

The is a large restaurant and you can choose to sit at a table, booth or at the hibachi grill. The basic categories are appetizers, soup and salad, Japanese noodles, Pad Thai, fried rice, roll and hand roll, specialty rolls, hibachi dinners, sushi and sashimi, dinner entrees, combination dinners, bento box and hibachi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.