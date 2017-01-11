Koreans send messages of hope to quake victims in Japan
The launch of a website of consolation messages from Korean teenagers to Japan's Kumamoto earthquake victims is sending ripples of goodwill across the sea and between the two neighboring countries. Min Byoung-chul, chairman of the Sunfull Movement that promotes a campaign to stem cyberbullying, visited the afflicted Kumamoto prefecture on Jan. 5 to introduce the website there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|13 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|13 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
