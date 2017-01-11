Koreans send messages of hope to quak...

Koreans send messages of hope to quake victims in Japan

15 hrs ago

The launch of a website of consolation messages from Korean teenagers to Japan's Kumamoto earthquake victims is sending ripples of goodwill across the sea and between the two neighboring countries. Min Byoung-chul, chairman of the Sunfull Movement that promotes a campaign to stem cyberbullying, visited the afflicted Kumamoto prefecture on Jan. 5 to introduce the website there.

Chicago, IL

