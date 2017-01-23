Kiwi and Japanese family enjoys best of both cultures
The Howick family members live in Queenstown and enjoy combining their New Zealand and Japanese heritage. Ian, Edward, 9, Machiko, Mei, 6, and Emily, 11. Queenstown woman Machiko Howick enjoys sharing her Japanese heritage with her family but is thrilled to call New Zealand home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Sun
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC