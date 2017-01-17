Journeys In Japan
The lifestyle series JOURNEYS IN JAPAN, provides an eye-opening look at the many unique places to visit in Japan. English-speaking visitors travel the length of the country, exploring the culture, meeting the local people, visiting historic sites and offering travel hints rarely found in guidebooks.
