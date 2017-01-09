Japan's Rural Towns Are Luring Tax From Tokyo With Beef and Beer 2 hours ago
Want a free case of craft beer? If you send 30,000 yen or more of your taxes to the town of Yamanouchi in Nagano prefecture, they'll send you 24 bottles of a locally brewed beer to say thanks. Want beef? Redirect 50,000 yen of your local area taxes to Miyakonojo in Miyazaki, and you'll get 3 kilograms of high-grade beef in return.
