Japan's push to reintroduce endangered white storks into the wild pays dividends
White storks, a government-designated special natural treasure in Japan, are being released into the wild here in increasing numbers. Feral white storks are believed to have gone extinct in Japan in 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|20
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Sat
|Ainu
|5
|Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year...
|Sat
|Ainu
|4
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|Sat
|Ainu
|3
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|11
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|20
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC