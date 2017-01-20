Japan's Imperial Couple to make first...

Japan's Imperial Couple to make first visit to Vietnam

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will make a weeklong trip from Feb. 28 to Vietnam, their first visit to the Southeast Asian country, as well as Thailand, the government said Friday. The Emperor and Empress aim to promote international goodwill in their visit to Vietnam, after which they will stop in Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October, the government said.

