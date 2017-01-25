Japan's First Military Satellite Launched as Tensions Rise
Japan's first military communication satellite was launched Tuesday from Kagoshima Prefecture as tensions continued to rise between the country and China. The Kirameki-2 defense communication satellite was launched into orbit at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center, Kyodo News noted .
