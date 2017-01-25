Japan's First Military Satellite Laun...

Japan's First Military Satellite Launched as Tensions Rise

15 hrs ago

Japan's first military communication satellite was launched Tuesday from Kagoshima Prefecture as tensions continued to rise between the country and China. The Kirameki-2 defense communication satellite was launched into orbit at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center, Kyodo News noted .

Chicago, IL

