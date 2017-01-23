Japan's first artisan gin goes global
Japan's Kyoto Distillery, believed to be Japan's first artisan gin distillery, is launching its first gin internationally in key markets and selected travel retail. Ki No Bi, which means 'The Beauty of the Seasons', was launched on the domestic market last year, using Japanese botanicals from Kyoto prefecture to create its dry style and was set to be launched internationally in 2016.
