Japan's Defense Ministry successfully launches first communications satellite

13 hrs ago

The Defense Ministry's first communications satellite was launched Tuesday afternoon in a program aimed at upgrading the Self-Defense Forces' ability to better cope with security challenges. An H-IIA rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 defense communication satellite was launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Chicago, IL

