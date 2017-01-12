Japan's 2020 Olympics golf club under pressure to admit women members
OCTOBER 10: A general view of the final group walking down the 13th fairway during the final round of the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship at Kasumigaseki Country Club on October 10, 2010 in Kawagoe City, Japan. Leading up to the 2016 Summer Games, the biggest question surrounding the new golf course in Rio was whether it would be ready in time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|2 hr
|BonBonz6139
|7
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|6
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|3
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|14
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
