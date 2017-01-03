Japanese throng shrines to pray for p...

Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he and his cabinet ministers are led by a shinto priest during a customary New Year's visit at Ise shrine in Ise, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 4, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via People offer prayers on the first business day of the year at the Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous businesses, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 rings in across Japan as shrine, temple th... 8 hr Ainu 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 8 hr Ainu 18
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 8 hr Ainu 12
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 8 hr Ainu 8
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 8 hr Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 8 hr Ainu 9
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Tue Ainu 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC