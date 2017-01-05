Japanese sushi chain buys bluefin tuna for $866,000 at Tokyo's Tsukiji market
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen for a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna in what may be Tsukiji market's last auction at its current site in downtown Tokyo. The winning bid on Thursday for the prized but imperilled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013 at the annual New Year auction.
