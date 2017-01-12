Japanese School Teacher Threatens Stu...

Japanese School Teacher Threatens Students With A 'Death Note'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Kotaku

A 30-something year-old teacher in Fukushima, Japan has apologized for threatening to put the names of grade school students in a "Death Note." A "Death Note" refers to the notebook in the popular anime and manga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kotaku.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 5 hr Russian Ainu 6
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 5 hr Russian Ainu 6
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 11 hr Strong Wakamoto 3
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 11 hr Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 11 hr Strong Wakamoto 17
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 11 hr Strong Wakamoto 14
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 11 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC