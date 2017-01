Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Duterte confirms

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to arrive in the country within the month in what President Rodrigo Duterte said would be a "friendly visit" and a "show of solidarity." FILE-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.