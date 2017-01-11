Japanese New Year customs to be explo...

Japanese New Year customs to be explored at Old Metairie library Jan. 30

Read more: NOLA.com

The Japan Society of New Orleans will present a "Nihongo Bin/New Year in Japan program" on Jan. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Old Metairie Branch Library. The program will discuss the unique culture and customs of the Japanese New Year, as well as exploring old traditions to new trends.

