Japanese New Year customs to be explored at Old Metairie library Jan. 30
The Japan Society of New Orleans will present a "Nihongo Bin/New Year in Japan program" on Jan. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Old Metairie Branch Library. The program will discuss the unique culture and customs of the Japanese New Year, as well as exploring old traditions to new trends.
