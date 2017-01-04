Japanese Navy vessels dock in Subic for goodwill visit
The JS Inazuma is a Murasame-class destroyer, a third-generation general purpose destroyer in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and is mainly tasked as an anti-submarine vessel. The JS Suzutsuki is an Akizuki-class destroyer, intended to escort the Hyuga class and Izumo class helicopter destroyers, and safeguard the other Aegis guided warships such as the Kongo class and Atago-class of the JMSDF.
