Japanese Navy vessels dock in Subic f...

Japanese Navy vessels dock in Subic for goodwill visit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The JS Inazuma is a Murasame-class destroyer, a third-generation general purpose destroyer in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and is mainly tasked as an anti-submarine vessel. The JS Suzutsuki is an Akizuki-class destroyer, intended to escort the Hyuga class and Izumo class helicopter destroyers, and safeguard the other Aegis guided warships such as the Kongo class and Atago-class of the JMSDF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 37 min Russian Ainu 17
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 39 min Russian Ainu 11
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 3 hr Russian Ainu 7
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 3 hr Russian Ainu 12
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 3 hr Russian Ainu 8
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 23 hr Ainu 10
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... 23 hr Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC