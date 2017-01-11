Japanese Metal Icon Yoshiki Goes Clas...

Japanese Metal Icon Yoshiki Goes Classical at Carnegie Hall

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

X Japan drummer Yoshiki is one of the biggest rock stars from one of the biggest bands that you don't know. While X Japan have sold over 30 million records, predominately in their native Japan, the group's thrashy, symphonic metal has earned them a strong cult following in America and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... Wed Strong Wakamoto 1
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... Wed Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Tue Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Tue Strong Wakamoto 8
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... Tue Strong Wakamoto 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC