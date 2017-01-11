Japanese Metal Icon Yoshiki Goes Classical at Carnegie Hall
X Japan drummer Yoshiki is one of the biggest rock stars from one of the biggest bands that you don't know. While X Japan have sold over 30 million records, predominately in their native Japan, the group's thrashy, symphonic metal has earned them a strong cult following in America and Europe.
