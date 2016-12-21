Japanese Emperor greets New Year well-wishers
Japan's Emperor Akihito delivered his traditional New Year address Monday with tens of thousands of people flocking to the Imperial Palace for what could be his last such appearance after he expressed his desire to abdicate. It was his first New Year message since he announced in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties, setting the stage for Japan to prepare for an historic abdication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|10
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|9
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|15
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|11
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|12
|In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again
|10 hr
|Ainu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC