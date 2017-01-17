Japanese bus empire caters to Taiwane...

Japanese bus empire caters to Taiwanese tourists

A Japanese man called Kimi Takura dropped out of high school and at 22 years old he was in the hospital for a month suffering from exhaustion. His job was as a delivery man and when he got out of the hospital with no job he sold his car and bought a used bus to start a business catering to Taiwanese tourists.

Chicago, IL

