Japan top Lunar New Year travel desti...

Japan top Lunar New Year travel destination among Taiwanese: agency

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Japan has emerged as the most popular choice for people in Taiwan who plan to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, a travel agency in Taipei said Monday. The agency, ezTravel, said interest in travel to Japan destinations has grown since the Japanese yen began depreciating against the Taiwan dollar in the fourth quarter last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 8
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 9
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 14 hr Russian Ainu 16
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... 18 hr Ainu 4
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs Sun Dripz197 10
News Asia shares slip, dollar on track for losing we... Sat Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,061 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC