Japan top Lunar New Year travel destination among Taiwanese: agency
Japan has emerged as the most popular choice for people in Taiwan who plan to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, a travel agency in Taipei said Monday. The agency, ezTravel, said interest in travel to Japan destinations has grown since the Japanese yen began depreciating against the Taiwan dollar in the fourth quarter last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|9
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|16
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|18 hr
|Ainu
|4
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|Sun
|Dripz197
|10
|Asia shares slip, dollar on track for losing we...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC