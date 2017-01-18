Japan to seek UNESCO listing of remote islands, Christian sites

The government plans to submit a proposal to UNESCO by around the end of the month to add a number of islands in the country's southwest to the natural sites on the World Heritage list, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday. It is also expected to propose that a number of sites in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures linked to the history of Japan's persecuted Christians be added to the cultural sites on the World Heritage list.

