Japan to seek UNESCO listing of remote islands, Christian sites
The government plans to submit a proposal to UNESCO by around the end of the month to add a number of islands in the country's southwest to the natural sites on the World Heritage list, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday. It is also expected to propose that a number of sites in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures linked to the history of Japan's persecuted Christians be added to the cultural sites on the World Heritage list.
