Japan shuns Hong Kong model as it prepares for first foreign maids
About 50 Filipino domestic helpers are scheduled to begin arriving in Japan in February as part of the country's first move toward bringing in foreign workers for housekeeping services. Previously, only certain households, such as those of foreign diplomats, had been allowed to employ foreign housekeepers.
