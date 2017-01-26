Japan seeking talks to allow visa-fre...

Japan seeking talks to allow visa-free flights to Russian-held isles off Hokkaido

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Japan plans to hold talks with Russia on possible visa-free visits by air to four disputed islands to help former Japanese islanders make trips more frequently and faster, a government source said Wednesday. Japan hopes to introduce the plane trips to the islands - which Japan has claimed since the Soviet Union's seizure of the territory at the end of World War II - by March 2018, the source said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 5 hr DIECANCERESPANDAE... 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 12 hr DIECANCERESPANDAE... 16
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Jan 21 Ainu 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC