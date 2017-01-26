Japan seeking talks to allow visa-free flights to Russian-held isles off Hokkaido
Japan plans to hold talks with Russia on possible visa-free visits by air to four disputed islands to help former Japanese islanders make trips more frequently and faster, a government source said Wednesday. Japan hopes to introduce the plane trips to the islands - which Japan has claimed since the Soviet Union's seizure of the territory at the end of World War II - by March 2018, the source said.
