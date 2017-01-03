Japan representative to Taiwan says b...

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their 'best'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Association of East Asian Relations President Chiou I-jen and Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata attend a name-changing ceremony of the Japan's de facto embassy from 'The Interchange Association, Japan' to 'Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association', in Taipei , Taiwan January 3, 2017. Police stand guard outside of 'Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association', after a name-changing ceremony in Taipei , Taiwan January 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 9 hr Ainu 8
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 9 hr Ainu 7
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 9 hr Ainu 14
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 9 hr Ainu 10
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... 9 hr Ainu 8
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 9 hr Ainu 6
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 9 hr Ainu 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,765 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC