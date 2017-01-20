Japan PM says free trade talks with U.S. possible
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 6, 2015. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday it was possible Tokyo and Washington could hold bilateral free trade talks in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership this week.
