Japan PM pledges 'unchanging' allegiance to US under Trump
Japan's Emperor Akihito reads a statement to formally open the ordinary Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Japan's Emperor Akihito reads a statement to formally open the ordinary Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|5 hr
|Oscar Mayer
|13
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|9 hr
|Ainu
|21
|Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year...
|17 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|23 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|23 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|23 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
