Japan PM Abe to meet with Toyota CEO ...

Japan PM Abe to meet with Toyota CEO this week - sources

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Kyodo News agency said they were likely to discuss trade issues involving automobiles, as Abe prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. SEOUL, Jan 30 Sales at South Korea's department stores in December rebounded from November on year-end gift purchases, trade ministry data showed on Monday, while sales for the whole year ended on a positive note, reversing two years of decline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 8 hr Ex Con Prostitute 29
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 21 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Sat Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC