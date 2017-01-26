Japan PM Abe to meet with Toyota CEO this week - sources

Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Kyodo News agency said they were likely to discuss trade issues involving automobiles, as Abe prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. SEOUL, Jan 30 Sales at South Korea's department stores in December rebounded from November on year-end gift purchases, trade ministry data showed on Monday, while sales for the whole year ended on a positive note, reversing two years of decline.

