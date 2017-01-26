Japan PM Abe to meet with Toyota CEO this week - sources
Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Kyodo News agency said they were likely to discuss trade issues involving automobiles, as Abe prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. SEOUL, Jan 30 Sales at South Korea's department stores in December rebounded from November on year-end gift purchases, trade ministry data showed on Monday, while sales for the whole year ended on a positive note, reversing two years of decline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|8 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|29
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|21 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Sat
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
