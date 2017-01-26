Japan PM Abe - To meet Trump Feb 10; ...

Japan PM Abe - To meet Trump Feb 10; reaffirmed importance of alliance

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Saturday to meet early next month for broad-ranging discussions, while confirming the importance of the bilateral alliance. FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 6, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 2 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 26
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 16 hr Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Fri Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,354,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC