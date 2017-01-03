Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdication: Reports

Japan's government is planning legal steps that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and his son to ascend the throne in two years, media reported on Wednesday , potentially setting the stage for the first abdication in two centuries. Japanese Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers as he makes a public appearance on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on December 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.