Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdication: Reports
Japan's government is planning legal steps that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and his son to ascend the throne in two years, media reported on Wednesday , potentially setting the stage for the first abdication in two centuries. Japanese Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers as he makes a public appearance on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on December 23, 2016.
