Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdication: media reports

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japanese Emperor Akihito makes a speech as Crown Prince Naruhito stands next to him during a public appearance for New Year celebrations at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, January 2, 2017. Japan's government is planning legal steps that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and his son to ascend the throne in two years, media reported on Wednesday, potentially setting the stage for the first abdication in two centuries.

Chicago, IL

