Japan launches first military communications satellite
Japan on Tuesday launched its first military communications satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its Self Defence Forces as they reinforce an island chain stretching along the southern edge of the East China Sea. Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the military is operating further from Japan's home islands as it takes on a bigger role to counter growing Chinese military activity in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Sun
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC