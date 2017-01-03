Japan Inc resists Trump threats

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

TOKYO: Japanese political and business leaders are questioning Donald Trump's protectionist stance after the US president-elect blasted Toyota's plan to build vehicles in Mexico, while the carmaker stressed its contribution to the US economy. Toyota said in a statement that "production volume or employment in the US will not decrease" as a result of its new plant in Mexico, which it announced in 2015.

