Japan Inc believes Abe, Trump don't w...

Japan Inc believes Abe, Trump don't want to see excessive yen weakness: Reuters poll

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese companies believe that neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe want to see the yen weaken significantly, a Reuters poll showed, a development they worry could spark an unwelcome political backlash. An employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, Japan, November 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) 10 hr White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Sun Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Sat DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Sat Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Ainu 28
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... Sat Ainu 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sat DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC