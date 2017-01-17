Japan Inc believes Abe, Trump don't want to see excessive yen weakness: Reuters poll

Japanese companies believe that neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe want to see the yen weaken significantly, a Reuters poll showed, a development they worry could spark an unwelcome political backlash. An employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, Japan, November 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.