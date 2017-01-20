Japan hotel chain could remove books denying Nanjing Massacre from some hotels
A Japanese hotel chain at the centre of a furore over books its president wrote denying the Nanjing Massacre is prepared to consider removing the books from at least some hotels if it receives a formal written request to do so. Signboards featuring pictures of APA hotel chain's president Fumiko Motoya is seen at its headquarters building in Tokyo, Japan, January 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|7
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC