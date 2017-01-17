Japan enters uncharted waters as emperor's abdication pondered
Japan is moving to adopt a law allowing its octogenarian Emperor Akihito to abdicate but many touchy topics, such as his title and duties, remain to be settled before the monarch can retire in a step unprecedented for two centuries. Japan's Emperor Akihito declares the opening of the ordinary session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Sat
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|Sat
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|Sat
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC