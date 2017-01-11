Japan coast guard rescues flooded Nor...

Japan coast guard rescues flooded North Korea cargo ship

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: UPI

NHK reported Thursday, local time, a Japanese patrol boat rescued the passengers stranded on the ship in the Sea of Japan. The 6,555-ton cargo ship sent a distress signal on Wednesday evening from a location about 37 miles southwest of Fukue Island, the southernmost of the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Tue Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Tue Strong Wakamoto 8
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... Tue Strong Wakamoto 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,882 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC