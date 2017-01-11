Japan coast guard rescues flooded North Korea cargo ship
NHK reported Thursday, local time, a Japanese patrol boat rescued the passengers stranded on the ship in the Sea of Japan. The 6,555-ton cargo ship sent a distress signal on Wednesday evening from a location about 37 miles southwest of Fukue Island, the southernmost of the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture.
