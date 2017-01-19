Japan Airlines to launch NYC-Tokyo Haneda flights
Japan Airlines to launch NYC-Tokyo Haneda flights Flights will be in addition to JAL's existing service between JFK and Tokyo's Narita airport Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jEQtzS Japan Airlines will add nonstop service between New York JFK and Tokyo's close-to-downtown Haneda Airport, the carrier announced Thursday. The new route - which will be in addition to JAL's existing service between JFK and Tokyo's more-distant Narita airport - will launch April 1. The airline will fly one daily round-trip flight on the route using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
