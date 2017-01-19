Japan Airlines to launch NYC-Tokyo Ha...

Japan Airlines to launch NYC-Tokyo Haneda flights

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Japan Airlines to launch NYC-Tokyo Haneda flights Flights will be in addition to JAL's existing service between JFK and Tokyo's Narita airport Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jEQtzS Japan Airlines will add nonstop service between New York JFK and Tokyo's close-to-downtown Haneda Airport, the carrier announced Thursday. The new route - which will be in addition to JAL's existing service between JFK and Tokyo's more-distant Narita airport - will launch April 1. The airline will fly one daily round-trip flight on the route using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 36 min Strong Wakamoto 1
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 2 hr Oscar Mayer 13
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 6 hr Ainu 21
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 14 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 27
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 20 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC