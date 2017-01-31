Japan Airlines allows dogs in cabin for special charter service
A Japanese airline has launched a special flight service that allows passengers to fly with their dogs in the main cabin. Japan Airlines' first "wan wan jet" charter service departed on Friday from Narita airport near Tokyo and flew domestically to Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
