Japan Airlines allows dogs in cabin f...

Japan Airlines allows dogs in cabin for special charter service

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Japanese airline has launched a special flight service that allows passengers to fly with their dogs in the main cabin. Japan Airlines' first "wan wan jet" charter service departed on Friday from Narita airport near Tokyo and flew domestically to Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 1 hr Bakuteh 30
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 8 hr Tulip289 44
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC