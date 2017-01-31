It's a wrap: latest Japanese health t...

It's a wrap: latest Japanese health trend has adults being swaddled like babies

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", was devised by a Kyoto midwife on the theory that replicating the ancient practice of swaddling newborns could also help mothers overcome post-labour shoulder and hip pain. The therapy is said to help with posture and alleviate stiffness and is particularly popular with post-natal women, Reuters reported.

Chicago, IL

