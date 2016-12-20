In the Museum: The Japanese Connection

In the Museum: The Japanese Connection

Two delicate paper dragons occupy the cockpit of the Aichi Seiran, a 1940s-era Japanese dive and torpedo bomber recently restored at the National Air and Space Museum's Garber facility in Suitland, Maryland. The dragons were sent to the Museum specialists who worked on the Seiran by a leading origami instructor who had been an engineer for the Aichi Aircraft Company in Nagoya, Japan, more than 50 years ago.

Chicago, IL

