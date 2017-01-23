In Japan, reliance on robots grows

In Japan, reliance on robots grows

The Henn na Hotel, opened in 2015 in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the first hotel to be staffed by robots. Check-in and check-out procedures are handled by robots, including a humanoid bot and two in the shape of dinosaurs.

