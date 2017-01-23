In Japan, reliance on robots grows
The Henn na Hotel, opened in 2015 in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, has been certified by Guinness World Records as the first hotel to be staffed by robots. Check-in and check-out procedures are handled by robots, including a humanoid bot and two in the shape of dinosaurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Sat
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|Sat
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sat
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|Sat
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC